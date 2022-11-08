KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Historical Center of East Tennessee and the Knox County Libraries team up for Lights! Camera! East Tennessee, a celebration of film in our community.

Lights! Camera! East Tennessee chronicles Knoxville’s contributions to film from the promotion of Thomas Edison’s Kinetoscope in 1895 to its use as a location for major productions currently in development. Learn about Knoxvillians who made Hollywood history. Clarence Brown, a graduate of Knoxville High School and UT, who became one of MGMs most prominent directors and see why James Agee, known today as the Pulitizer Prize winning novelist, was better known as a film critic and screen writer.



Lights! Camera! East Tennessee will also spotlight the numerous actors from East Tennessee who became Hollywood A-listers and the variety of films that were shot in East Tennessee including A Walk in the Spring Rain in 1970 and That Evening Sun in 2009, both of which premiered here.

For more information visit the Lights! Camera! East Tennessee webpage.