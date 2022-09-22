KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Tonight September 22nd from 7pm until 9pm, Ancient Lore Village will host the Lights of Hope event raising funds and awareness for cancer research. This free event also kicks off the Smokefree Tennessee campaign.

Going through or loving someone that is going through cancer is an incredibly difficult time for all of us. Lights of Hope is a national event that allows those that have walked that path come together to offer support and remember those that we may have lost. It is also a time where we focus our energies to support research and the programs that those going through cancer rely upon to live their day to day lives. Experience the magic of Ancient Lore Village while supporting a wonderful cause that affects so many in our community here in East Tennessee.

The Lights of Hope event is free to the public and kicks off at 7pm tonight September 22nd and will last until 9pm. Donations are always accepted and for ten dollars you can purchase a Lights of Hope bag to decorate in memory of a loved one or however you wish, all proceeds go to the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network. This event will also launch Smoke-free Tennessee, an initiative to curb cancer caused by smoking within our community.

For more information visit the Lights of Hope Knoxville 2022 Facebook page.