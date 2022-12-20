KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Lilienthal Gallery brings world renown international artwork to East Tennessee by curating shows that spotlight other cultures. With a welcoming atmosphere and classes to inform the public, the Lilienthal Gallery hopes to expand upon the thriving art community within the region.

Pieces from “Transcending Traditions” – Current curated display at Lilienthal Gallery.

The Lilienthal Gallery changes the narrative on what an art gallery can be, providing an inclusive environment where pieces from artists across the world can be enjoyed right here in East Tennessee. Providing a newly curated show roughly every quarter, there is always something new to enjoy at the Lilienthal Gallery.

The Lilienthal Gallery takes a lot of pride in not just providing beautiful artwork, but educating the community so that all can enjoy the pieces. From introductory workshops to classes on collecting art, the team at the Lilienthal Gallery loves to share their passion with visitors.

Currently you can view the curated “Transcending Traditions” collection at the Lilienthal Gallery. This show spotlights four female Israeli artists that take traditional roles of the woman within the household and transforms these concepts into fascinating pieces ranging from weave-work to mosaics.

For more information on current and upcoming collections visit the Lilienthal Gallery website.