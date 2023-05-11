KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Maker City is the greater Knoxville-area community of artists and crafters, creators and innovators, hobbyists and tinkerers, movers, and shakers – makers.

One local maker, Stephen Gyebison, from Green Yams, produces unique healthy, and well-sourced tea mixes that would make perfect Mother’s Day gifts. They offer everything from Matcha green tea with Lion’s Mane mushrooms, Cacao, and more. Plus, eatable gourmet mushrooms are their newest addition.

The black-owned business aims to impact the local and global community with healthy and delicious options, by offering the goods at local farmer’s markets and online.

Gyebison says, “The “Yams” in our name serves as a tribute to our African heritage, specifically celebrating the importance of yams in Ghanaian cuisine. This connection also emphasizes our dedication to the earth and its bountiful offerings. As a family business, my brother and I work together to create something of value for our community, all while pursuing the American dream.”

To learn more about Green Yams, check out their website.