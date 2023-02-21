SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Calling all book lovers.

The Rose Glen Literary Festival will back on Saturday, February 25 from 9:00am to 3:00pm at The Sevierville Convention Center.

This event is put on by the Sevierville Chamber of Commence and brings together local authors who each present his or her work to those who are ready to pick up their new favorite book. A full program list can be found online.

There will be a luncheon hosted by WATE Six on Your Side anchor and fellow author, Tala Shatara. This year’s keynote speaker is Jenny Hale. Hale is a New York Time’s Best Selling Author with over 1 million copies sold and over 15 books written. Tickets are $25 dollars.

All speakers will be on site to greet festival goers and sell their books. Authors of all genres will be sharing their craft and storytelling process.

For more information and directions, visit their website.