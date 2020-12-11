Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cake Dip

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — It’s the most wonderful time of the year when we all get to enjoy those delicious Little Debbie Christmas Tree snack cakes! Recently a video went viral online using the snack cakes to make a holiday themed dip, a recipe from Little Debbie’s website. Our Erin Barnett decided to try the recipe out in the Living East Tennessee kitchen.

Ingredients:

1 Box Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes

1 8-oz. Package Cream Cheese

1/3 Cup Milk

1 Teaspoon Vanilla Extract

1 8-oz. Tub Whipped Topping

Red & Green Sprinkles, for garnish

Cookies, Fruit, or Other “Dippables” for Serving

Directions: