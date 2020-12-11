Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cake Dip

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — It’s the most wonderful time of the year when we all get to enjoy those delicious Little Debbie Christmas Tree snack cakes! Recently a video went viral online using the snack cakes to make a holiday themed dip, a recipe from Little Debbie’s website. Our Erin Barnett decided to try the recipe out in the Living East Tennessee kitchen.

Ingredients:
1 Box Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes
1 8-oz. Package Cream Cheese
1/3 Cup Milk
1 Teaspoon Vanilla Extract
1 8-oz. Tub Whipped Topping
Red & Green Sprinkles, for garnish
Cookies, Fruit, or Other “Dippables” for Serving

Directions:

  1. Add cakes, cream cheese, milk and vanilla to a food processor and puree until smooth.
  2. Transfer mixture to a large bowl and fold in whipped topping.
  3. Place dip in serving bowl and refrigerate until serving.
  4. Just before serving, garnish with additional sprinkles. 
  5. Serve with graham crackers, animal crackers, vanilla wafers, or fresh fruit for dipping.

