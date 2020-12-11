Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cake Dip

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — It’s the most wonderful time of the year when we all get to enjoy those delicious Little Debbie Christmas Tree snack cakes! Recently a video went viral online using the snack cakes to make a holiday themed dip, a recipe from Little Debbie’s website. Our Erin Barnett decided to try the recipe out in the Living East Tennessee kitchen.
Ingredients:
1 Box Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes
1 8-oz. Package Cream Cheese
1/3 Cup Milk
1 Teaspoon Vanilla Extract
1 8-oz. Tub Whipped Topping
Red & Green Sprinkles, for garnish
Cookies, Fruit, or Other “Dippables” for Serving
Directions:
- Add cakes, cream cheese, milk and vanilla to a food processor and puree until smooth.
- Transfer mixture to a large bowl and fold in whipped topping.
- Place dip in serving bowl and refrigerate until serving.
- Just before serving, garnish with additional sprinkles.
- Serve with graham crackers, animal crackers, vanilla wafers, or fresh fruit for dipping.