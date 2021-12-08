KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Local, women-owned business helps you solve those things around your house that need a little fixing.

Little Fixes, was founded by Leona Skiles, to help you take care of all the small fixes you do not know how to do.

Skiles has an on-sight handyman that is ready to help you fix all sorts of tasks around the house. Services include fixing broken dryers, leaky dishwashers, ceiling fan that need to be hung, TV’s that need to be mounted, and so much more.

Little Fixes are currently running a Holiday special that will make these services the perfect holiday gift.

To hire Little Fixes for all your service and maintenance needs, visit their website.