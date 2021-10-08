CLINTON, Tenn. (WATE) – If you are looking for fun activities over the next few weekends for your entire family to enjoy, make sure to head over to Little Ponderosa Zoo and Rescue.

On October 9, they will host their 10th annual Fall Festival from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. In addition to checking out the animals, the event will also include music, pony rides, bounce houses, face painting, a chili cookoff and more.

Getting into the Halloween spirit, Little Ponderosa will once again host their Trick or Treat at the Zoo event on October 15-16 and 22-23. It will take place from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. on those nights. You can preorder tickets for this event until October 14.

For more information on these upcoming events, you can head to the Little Ponderosa Zoo website.