KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Our pet of the week is Roo a shy girl that wants nothing more than to nap on your lap. Help the Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley find this sweet girl a forever home.

Roo is the last remaining member of a litter of puppies that recently came into the Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley, all of her siblings having been adopted. Roo is typically overlooked because of her shy demeanor but she is in no way scared to curl up with you for snuggles and a nap.

If you are looking for a furry friend to bring into your family there is no better way than to attend Bark in the Park on October 16th a fun Halloween event that welcomes the community to meet the dogs and cats at the Humane Society of Tennessee Valley plus so much more.

For more information visit the Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley website.