GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — Anakeesta is an award-winning mountaintop adventure park located above, and in the heart of, downtown Gatlinburg. The nature-immersive park offers a Smoky Mountain experience for families of all ages.

Anakeesta means “the place of high ground” in the Cherokee language, and the park is situated on a 70-acre mountain 600’ above the city of Gatlinburg.

This park was created to bring a unique, authentic outdoor family experience by immersing guests of all ages in the beauty and adventure of the Smoky Mountains.

Now there’s so much more to enjoy during the holiday season. From carolers putting on a show to different hot chocolate creations to enjoy during cold and crisp weather in the mountains.

Not to mention, Anakeesta has new additions that have recently been added to the park. Enjoy their latest mountain coaster, known as Hellbender. Or explore BirdVenture, the larger-than-life bird houses that provide tons of adventure.

