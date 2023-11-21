GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — This year marks the 50th year of Gatlinburg’s Festival of Trees. The proceeds from Gatlinburg Festival of Trees 2023 will benefit the Boys and Girls Club of the Smoky Mountains and the Gatlinburg Chamber of Commerce Foundation.

The Festival of Trees runs from November 22nd to 26th and kicks off with Candy Canes and Cocktails Reception on the evening of Tuesday, November 21st. The Festival will feature a children’s craft and play area, photos with Santa Claus and beautifully decorated Christmas trees and wreaths.

The Festival will be open from 10 am to 7 pm Wednesday, November 22nd through Saturday, November 25th and on Sunday, November 26th from 10 am to 5 pm.

To learn more, just visit their website.