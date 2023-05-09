KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Museum of Art is holding a summer kick-off party at the museum on May 12 from 7-11 pm.

Guests will enjoy live music and entertainment featuring the Atlanta mega band “I Love This Band’, amazing food from Chef Holly Hambright of Holly’s Eventful Catering, and a full bar (all included in ticket price). It’s a party in celebration of summer and in support of the arts in our community!

Organizers say it’s an amazing way to support the arts in our community.

All proceeds support the KMA’s mission to celebrate East Tennessee’s rich, diverse visual culture and its connections to the wider currents of world art – including high-caliber exhibitions and education programs.

To learn more about the Knoxville Museum of Art’s Summer Kickoff Party, check out their website.