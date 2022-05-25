CHOTO, Tenn. (WATE) – Craven Wings: Choto will bring live music every Tuesday night from 7pm to 10 pm and every Friday and Saturday night 8pm to 11pm.

Craven Wings is a well known local restaurant with two locations, Choto and Seymour. At their Choto location owner Justin Kress wants to bring live music to an area that is currently lacking in evening entertainment. Every Tuesday night live bands will play from 7pm until 10pm and every Friday and Saturday night live bands will play from 8pm until 11pm. Grab yourself a cold beer, some delicious locally sourced wings, and unwind to great local bands playing some of your favorite hits.

But live music is not the only new addition to the Craven Wings family. Adding to their already extensive varieties of sauces, Craven Wings now has a spicy fruity sauce that they need you help naming. The name selected for this new sauce will get the winner a $100 gift card to Craven Wings. To compete in the naming competition visit the Craven Wings Facebook page and comment your best name.

For more information visit the Craven Wings website.