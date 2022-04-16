KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – An upcoming fundraiser is helping some face their fears.

The Arc has been serving Knox County since the 1950s. Their mission is to provide support, resources and advocation to those with disabilities and other disadvantages.

On On Saturday, June 4 The Arc of Knox County will be holding the Over the Edge fundraiser to raise money for their organization.

Participants are asked to raise money and those who hit one thousand dollars are eligible to rappel down the 16-story Trotter Building in Downtown Knoxville. Those who raise over one thousand dollars are given a Go-Pro camera to film their exciting adventure. Participants will receive an event t-shirt upon registration.

Anyone is welcome to join in on the fun and do not have to scale a building to do it.

On the same day, there will be a free Block Party on the street below. Get out and join in on games, raffles, snacks, and more.

For more information on The Arc of Knox County, visit their website.