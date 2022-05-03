KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The practice of chiropractory is becoming increasingly more and more popular every year.

Dr. Joe Hutchinson, with Dr. Joe Chiro, came into talk all about the benefits of seeing a chiropractor.

The common misconception is that chiropractors tend to only work with the back and spine, however, Dr. Joe says that is not true. From the tip of your head to the bottom of your feet, Dr. Joe Chrio can alleviate pain and discomfort in all areas of the body.

From headaches, sciatica, vertigo, and more, Dr. Joe Chiro can help you.

Head over to their locally owned clinic at 312 South Peters Road, or give them a call at 865-985-0287 to schedule an appointment today.