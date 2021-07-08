Live Theatre returns as The Word Players present THE FANTASTICKS

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Gov. Bill Lee is planning a trip to the U.S.-Mexico border this weekend. He will meet with Tennessee National Guard troops and evaluate needs in securing the border.

“The men and women of the Tennessee National Guard are playing a significant role in quelling the most severe border crisis we’ve seen in 20 years,” Lee said. “I want to personally commend the more than 300 Tennesseans who are serving our country and on the front lines of this crisis.”