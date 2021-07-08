Live Theatre returns as The Word Players present THE FANTASTICKS

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)– Live performers will soon take the stage once again in East Tennessee! The Word Players are gearing up to perform the popular Broadway musical THE FANTASTICKS. Today we are catching up with two of the performers, Ryan Smith and Christina Ledbetter, to hear more about the upcoming show and all the anticipation surrounding their first time on stage in more than a year! Mark your calendars now, you can watch THE FANTASTICKS July 15th-18th at The Old City Performing Arts Center For more information or to order you tickets now you can log onto wordplayers.org.

