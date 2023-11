KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — American Legion Post 2 is hosting Knoxville’s 98th Veteran’s Day Parade Friday, November 10, 2023. The parade will begin at 10:50 am on Gay Street at the Main Street intersection and will travel northbound from the bridge.

The Veterans Day parade is a celebration of East Tennessee’s history and those who have served and continue to serve in the U.S. military.

For more information on the parade, you can go to Visit Knoxville’s website!