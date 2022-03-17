KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – If you have ever dreamed of making a career out of our national past time of baseball, the Tennessee Smokies have the opportunity you have been looking for.

2022 is a huge year for baseball and the Tennessee Smokies are a large part of this timeless past time right here in East Tennessee. This Saturday, March 19th from 10am to 2pm the Tennessee Smokies welcomes the community out to the ballpark for their job fair where they are looking to fill a variety of positions leading into the start of the season. But if you can not make it out this Saturday, no problem. Simply compile your application information and email a representative from the Smokies whose contact information can be found below.

For more information visit the Tennessee Smokies website.