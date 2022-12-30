KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – 2022 has been a big year full of fun, great memories, and a lot of Living East Tennessee. Here are a few of our favorite moments as we countdown the days until 2023.

From the Tennessee State Fair to the Bristol Motor Speedway 2022 has been a year full of ‘Living East Tennessee’. We have welcomed talented chefs into the kitchen to share their skills, we have sat down with local musicians to discuss their process, and we have had fun exploring all that East Tennessee has to offer.

We cannot wait to see what the new year has in store, we will see you all in 2023.