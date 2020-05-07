Breaking News
Living East Tennessee director Monica Hoss announces birth of baby boy

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — He’s here! Yes, the Living East Tennessee family is pleased to announced the birth of another baby this week.

Meet Harrison Embree Hoss, the son of Living East Tennessee director Monica Hoss and her husband Eddie!

Harrison made his arrival at 9:15 a.m. on Wednesday, May 6 —weighing in at 8 lbs 14 oz & 21 inches long.

We are over the moon excited for the Hoss family! This makes boy #3 for this precious family!

We love you all! We can’t wait to see pictures of big brothers Miles & Grant meeting their new baby brother! 

