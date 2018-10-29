BREAKING NEWS

Headline Goes Here

Child dead, 2 adults injured in Clay County shooting, suspect arrested

Living East Tennessee

Living East Tennessee faces fears at Dead Man's Farm

By:

Posted: Oct 29, 2018 04:15 PM EDT

Updated: Oct 29, 2018 04:15 PM EDT

Living East Tennessee faces fears at Dead Man's Farm

LENOIR CITY, Tenn. (WATE) - In 2018, Dead Man's Farm is celebrating 10 years of fear. In addition to its haunted house, Dead Man's Farm also challenges guests with escape games. Living East Tennessee's  hosts Kelli Smith and Erin Barnett, storyteller Chelsea Haynes and producer Justin Young took on the Black Magic Escape Room.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Local News

National News

Trending Stories

Video Center