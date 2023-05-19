SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Dosey-Doe into the world of square dancing which became a universal dance in the early 1900s.

This type of dancing involves multiple people choreographing their moves to all genres of music.

Square dancing started as a traditional and social type of dance in various countries, but it wasn’t until the early 70s that Western square dancing became popular all over the Midwest and Southeast region.

Popularity has grown over time due to this form of dance is not only a sociable experience but a good physical and mental exercise as well.

Robert Ferguson, a square dance caller, is happy to be re-introducing this dance back into the East Tennessee region. With almost 20 years of experience, his square dancing has taken him all over the country including Indiana, Chicago, and Detroit.

Square dancing movements are known as “calls” and Ferguson is using his background of calling to teach you to do the same.

He will be offering lessons in Sevierville on Tuesday evenings at 6:00 pm. If you are a beginner, he will also be teaching Introduction to Square Dance will be offered Tuesday, May 23, and Tuesday, May 30. Classes will be held at Mountain Brook off 700 Markhill Dr.

“If you can walk, you can square dance,” he says.

He says square dancing is making a comeback in the area and is excited to be a part of its revival.

The longest-standing square dancing venue is the Cotton-Eyed Joe in Knoxville.

They will be participating in this year’s Bloomin BBQ Music and Food Festival in Downtown Sevierville on Friday, May 19, and Saturday, May 20.

You can watch them on the Skyland Ranch Stage at 2:45 p.m. on Saturday, May 20.

Other entertainment acts include the Mountain Soul Vocal Competition, Gavin Harper, and more. Click here for a full entertainment schedule.

As one of the many sponsors for the 2-day festival, Skyland Ranch is ready to welcome you all year round.

Travel through the mountains and hop on their Wild Stallion Mountain Coaster, which is the longest mountain coaster in the southeast.

“We offer a chairlift ride to the top of the ranch, where amazing views, food, miniature animals, entertainment, shopping, and fun await,” says Director of Marketing Jordan Briggs.

Do not go hungry with thousands of square footage that only caters to your taste buds.

For more information on the Bloomin BBQ Music and Food Festival, sponsors, and more, visit their website.