KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The whole Living East Tennessee team is very talented, especially the ones behind the scenes.

Emi Sunshine released her first solo album, Diamonds, this week, and we have been celebrating with her.

On Tuesday, Feb 2nd, Emi Sunshine and her band performed a 3-hour show at Ole Red Gatlinburg, giving fans a big taste on her new album.

Not only was the Living East Tennessee team sitting front row for it all, we even had some representation on stage too. Will Wright, Living East Tennessee editor and photographer, played alongside Emi Sunshine throughout the night.

Wright has played music all over the world, and was humbled to be working alongside a local sensation.

For more information on Emi Sunshine’s new album, visit her website.