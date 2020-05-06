Living East Tennessee’s Kelli Smith announces birth of baby girl

Living East Tennessee

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — We are pleased to announce the birth of Jennings Leigh Smith, the daughter of Living East Tennessee co-host, Kelli Smith and her husband Jeff Smith.

Kelli announced on Facebook, “Our God is so good!!!! Sweet Jennings Leigh Smith entered this world at 3:10 today (May 5) weighing 6 lbs, 9 ounces and 19 inches long. We can’t thank you enough for your prayers and messages! We are so excited for her brothers to meet her in person! Our hearts are forever changed!!”

Congratulations to Kelli and her family!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Watch and Win


Book a Segment

Facebook Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Facebook

Twitter Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Twitter

Instagram Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Instagram

Pinterest Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Pinterest

Trending Stories

Fill out my online form.