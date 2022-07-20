KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Finding balance in life can be difficult, author Amy Eliza Wong introduces us to her new book “Living on Purpose” which will help you live a joyful and fulfilled life.

Author Amy Eliza Wong shares with us that her new book "Living on Purpose" will help you to develop the tools needed to live a joyful and fulfilled life, keeping what works and losing what does not. "Living on Purpose" includes a variety of interactive activities that will help you to find your path and monitor your progress.

