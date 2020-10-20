Load up the car and go for a joy ride on of one Sevierville’s Fall Driving Tours

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Fall is underway in the heart of Sevier County.

Sevierville now offers four self-guided driving tours that take visitors along the backroads of Sevier County and through historic sites that have shaped the Appalachian heritage in the mountains. These gorgeous fall drives, tour directions and points of interested can be found online, and is the perfect way to learn more about East Tennessee’s history and culture.

Sevierville’s 2020 Harvest Fest Celebration is also underway, happening now through Nov. 6. This annual display showcases harvest presentations outside of local businesses, Robert Tino’s Smoky Mountain Homecoming (Oct. 2-4) and Rocky Top Wine Trail’s HalloWine event (Oct. 31), which offers wine and dessert pairings at three different wineries along the trail.

Other fall-themed attractions are also taking place across the county. Kyker Farms Corn Maze is in full swing and will stay open through Oct. 31. This family-friendly fall attraction offers something for everyone to enjoy, from Zombie Blazterz and The Trail to the corn maze and the pumpkin patch.

Dollywood’s Great Pumpkin LumiNights is also happening now, bringing an exciting Harvest Festival experience with thousands of carved and illuminated jack-o-lanterns and fun characters.

Fall in love with the Smokies all over again, with the autumn happenings in Sevierville. For more information on all of the fun, head online to fall into an incredible season in the Smokies.