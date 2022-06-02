KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Age is just a number for one local girl.

Sarah Stanley, 16, is a small girl with a big goal- to become a pilot. She is currently on her way to earning her pilot’s license as a soloed student.

Her love for aviation and passion to create a women dominated field has pushed her to fly high faster. Sarah says about 7 to 8 percent of pilots are women. She hopes to lead the way and do her part for other women wanting to follow in her footsteps.

She is a well-rounded young lady who gives all credit to the organizations that have helped her pursue flying. The Experimental Aircraft Association introduced her to flying, as well as provide her with the proper resources and connections in her young career.

Pilots at any age are required to learn about the structure of planes through dismantling and rebuilding them. Sarah has been able to get her hands on a Cessna 172 plane and put it together for herself.

Sarah has also exceeded in her aviation education and has been awarded a scholarship from F.L.I.G.H.T, the Flight Lesson Instructional Grant Helping Teens.

Currently, she is interested in private piloting, but says that might change in the future. She is now heading into her Junior year at Bearden High School.

It is safe to say Sarah is the only person in her graduating class that has flown a plane before learning how to drive a car. We cannot wait to see where the sky will take her.