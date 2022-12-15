KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Talent comes in many forms with a local star.

Nikki Estridge, best known for her roles on Law and Order SVU, the OWN Network’s Queen Sugar, and more, is adding to her impressive resume.

Estridge is the co-writer of a new children’s book, “Hoo’s Driving the Bus?” The storybook takes children through a day where a big baseball game is about to take place, however, the team does not have a bus driver to get them there. The book features great tools for young children to carry forever such as problem-solving, organization, a strong female lead, and more.

The book can be found on Amazon and at Barnes & Noble.

On Saturday, December 17 at Frothy Monkey bring your kids out for a special book signing and meet and greet with the author herself. The event will be from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Nikki is a former Lady Vol softball player at the University of Tennessee. She played in over 80 games from 2000 to 2002 with 46 starts in the outfield.

No. 22 Nikki Estridge in 2002

Nikki has stardom in her family as well. Her father is well known actor, Cylk Cozart. Cozart is known for his time on the Fresh Prince of Bel Air, Inherit the Land, and more.

Her husband, Matt, also known as Fit Diesel, has amassed over 75 thousand followers on TikTok for his strength and conditioning tips expertise.

For more information on Nikki, visit her website.