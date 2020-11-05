Local backpacking expert headlines event at GSM Outfitters

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – GSM Outfitters is gearing up for an evening with a highly decorated hiker and backpacking expert.

Join GSM Outfitters as they welcome Bert “Wildcat” Emmerson, a “Triple Crown Hiker,” who has hiked the Appalachian Trail, twice, the Pacific Crest Trail and the Continental Divide, clocking more than 10,000 miles on these four hikes alone.

RSVP for this “meet and greet” with Emmerson as he shares some of his adventures with the East Tennessee community. Attendees will enjoy food, drinks and giveaways for the event on Friday, November 6 at GSM Outfitters located at 3275 Wears Valley Road, Suite B, Sevierville, TN 37862.