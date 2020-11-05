Local backpacking expert headlines event at GSM Outfitters

Living East Tennessee

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – GSM Outfitters is gearing up for an evening with a highly decorated hiker and backpacking expert.

Join GSM Outfitters as they welcome Bert “Wildcat” Emmerson, a “Triple Crown Hiker,” who has hiked the Appalachian Trail, twice, the Pacific Crest Trail and the Continental Divide, clocking more than 10,000 miles on these four hikes alone.

RSVP for this “meet and greet” with Emmerson as he shares some of his adventures with the East Tennessee community. Attendees will enjoy food, drinks and giveaways for the event on Friday, November 6 at GSM Outfitters located at 3275 Wears Valley Road, Suite B, Sevierville, TN 37862.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Watch and Win


Book a Segment

Facebook Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Facebook

Twitter Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Twitter

Instagram Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Instagram

Pinterest Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Pinterest

Trending Stories

Fill out my online form.