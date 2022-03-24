KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – East Tennessee mainstay Guy Marshall shines as this week’s Music Makers.

Guy Marshall is homegrown right here in East Tennessee and their roots in Country and Americana combine with lyrics that will have you singing along by the end of a song. With an extensive resume that includes festivals and regional touring Guy Marshall was featured as part of the Tennessee theater’s “Gas Light” series.

