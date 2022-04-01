KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The East Tennessee Historical Society is celebrating the 40th anniversary of the 1982 World’s Fair with an assortment of different beers.

Over 20 local breweries have created limited edition beers for the World’s Fair Beer Expo that is being hosted at Knox Brew Hub. Each brewery was tasked with creating a beer inspired by a country represented at the 1982 World’s Fair. In addition to being able to taste the different beers, eventgoers were also treated to a four-course meal prepared by Chef Jeffrey DeAlejandro.

There will be more events going on throughout the year to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the World’s Fair in Knoxville. You can head to the East Tennessee Historical Society website for more information on these upcoming events.