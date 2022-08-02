KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A local teen has already established a very successful business while still in high school.

Caroline Buchanan, owner and founder of Deedles Fashion and Accessories, started out small before expanding.

She often made scrunchie hair-bands for her friends and sold them in the school hallways between classes. With popular demand and support, she added more items to her product line, including hats, bags, and more.

Buchanan has invested back into her business by using a majority of her profits to study under design professionals at The Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD). She says she is ready to expand her product line and is ready to start creating apparel.

Buchanan is a Junior at Alcoa High School and is a part of the Marketing club, DECA. She credits the organization and her teachers for teaching her necessary business and entrepreneurial skills.

