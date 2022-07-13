KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The biggest summer deals event is back for one more day.

Amazon Prime Day is on July 12-13 and many are adding much to their cart. Raw Chef Jane came in to show off one of her favorite gadgets that you purchase today on Amazon at a discounted price.

From pasta, to zucchini, to squash everyone needs to have a spiralizer in their kitchen. This product allows you to create your own noodle shaped foods in your own home. Jane says it is a fun gadget to keep around and kids will want to get in on the fun too. You can find her exact one here.

Raw Chef Jane showed off her famous pasta dish raw vegan style. All you will need is zucchini, tomatoes, basil, parsley, olive oil, and salt. This dish can be ready within five minutes.

For more information on Raw Chef Jane and her other famous recipes, visit her website.