KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Days of Dialogue: A Southern City Speaks is a new initiative started by the Episcopal Church of the Ascension to allow locals to speak on and discuss issues that society finds difficult to talk about with others. The kickoff event to the new initiative starts on Saturday Jan. 21. where two performances of a very unique, one act, one man play is being presented.

The playwright and performer Michael Fosberg will be in Knoxville to help citizens begin to understand how to speak and discuss hard topics with others. The goal is to get citizens to gather, talk to each other and participate in productive dialogues that initiate transformational change.

Everyone can participate, the materials are free.

“Understanding each others story is important and telling your story brings about sustainable change,” Sylvia Peters, the chair of the event said.

The public can attend the event on Saturday at 10:00 a.m. or 5:00 p.m. as Fosberg presents Incognito at the Episcopal Church of the Ascension. For more information, visit the church’s website.