KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The holiday season can be hard for those who are experiencing loneliness, depression, loss, and grief.

One local church is bringing the community together to provide comfort for those in need during this time. On Sunday, December 18 at 3:30 P.M. the Messiah Evangelical Lutheran Church is welcoming all members of the community to come together for a special service. “Blue Christmas” will be a worship service of remembrance, hope, and encouragement.

Whether you are experiencing a death of a loved one, disease, depression, or any other circumstances, the Messiah Lutheran Church is wanting to honor you. The service will include worship music, special readings, and a candle lighting ceremony.

The Messiah Evangelical Lutheran Church aims to open their doors to the community. They regularly host event for the community including Octoberfest and Jesus’s Birthday Party.

Earlier that day, the church will hold a birthday celebration in the Fellowship Hall from 11:15 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Light food and drinks will be provided.

Attendees are encouraged to bring men’s and women’s clothing to benefit the CareCuts Ministry here in Knoxville.

For more information and a list of items to bring, visit their website and Facebook page.