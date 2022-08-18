KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A local clinic is taking steps to help you or a loved one on the road to recovery.

Renew Clinic is a Christ-centered intensive outpatient program for drug and alcohol recovery. Each program is personalized to each individual case.

This outpatient program is convenient and helpful to those who are in the workforce and do not have the ability or time to seek treatment.

On Wednesday, September 15 at the Knoxville Convention Center, Renew Clinic will be holding their 2nd Annual Fall Conference. This day-long event is open to the public. Tickets are $25.

Notable names will be in attendance to share their personal stories and how they have overcome addiction.

The clinic has been open for a little over a year and are becoming a big part of the East Tennessee community’s needs.

Renew Clinic is always looking for volunteers to serve and help expand their mission. For more information, visit their website.