MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) – A local company is making sure you or your loved ones are able to access mobility while disabled.

Mobility Plus Morristown, a veteran and family owned business, is doing its part to provide comfort and accessibility to East Tennessee. Jay Linx and his wife LeElyn are proud to be the number one franchise in the country. There are several Mobility Plus stores, however, Morristown has one of the largest numbers of in-house inventory.

Their products include mobility scooters, stair lifts, wheelchair ramps, and more items that improve the quality of life for those experiencing short or long term disabilities.

The owner’s consider themselves to be Mobility Consultants and strive to tailor to what each customer is needed. Their inventory can also make a wonderful gift to someone in need.

Visit their website or give them a call at 423-839-0923 for a free home evaluation.