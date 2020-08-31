Local company providing Covid-19 testing for families, businesses and schools

Living East Tennessee

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A local company, EDP Biotech Corporation, has made it its mission to develop cost-effective tests to detect diseases such as cancer early. During the Covid-19 pandemic they have converted their facilities to provide various tests for Covid-19 to families, businesses, organizations and schools.

Living East Tennessee sat down with CEO of EDP Biotech Corporation, Eric Mayer, and owner of Regenerative Complete, Joe White, to talk about their Covid-19 testing partnership and how they hope to keep the community safe.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Watch and Win


Book a Segment

Facebook Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Facebook

Twitter Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Twitter

Instagram Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Instagram

Pinterest Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Pinterest

Trending Stories

Fill out my online form.