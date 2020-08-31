Local company providing Covid-19 testing for families, businesses and schools

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A local company, EDP Biotech Corporation, has made it its mission to develop cost-effective tests to detect diseases such as cancer early. During the Covid-19 pandemic they have converted their facilities to provide various tests for Covid-19 to families, businesses, organizations and schools.

Living East Tennessee sat down with CEO of EDP Biotech Corporation, Eric Mayer, and owner of Regenerative Complete, Joe White, to talk about their Covid-19 testing partnership and how they hope to keep the community safe.