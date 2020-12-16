Local consulting firm unveils new Black business directory

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knoxville’s Black Business Directory is now live!

Founder and media consultant, Damon Rawls, said this brand-new business directory was created for locals and travelers to discover African-American talent across the greater Knoxville area.

From Black chefs and photographers to manufacturers and barbers, this new directory strives to help Black businesses grow and prosper, increase job opportunities and contribute to the overall economy of Knoxville.

Rawls encourages people to “buy Black Knox,” whenever they can and support a sector of Knoxville’s economy that truly makes East Tennessee home.