KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The fight to end Alzheimer’s is going strong here in East Tennessee.

The Alzheimer’s Association in East Tennessee is ready to “Paint the town Purple.” This annual initiative allows local businesses to do their part and drive awareness and donations to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Classic Cookie has been a staple family business in East Tennessee and is giving back to this cause. In the month of August, 15 percent of all sales will go back to benefit the Alzheimer’s Association. This allows the organization more money to be dedicated to research, programs, support resources, and more. Classic Cookie owner, Jon Lundgren, says it was important to partner with the organization due to the Alziehmer’s disease affecting people in his life.

You can find Classic Cookie is various grocery stores all over East Tennessee and do your part to join in on this effort.

For more information on the Alzheimer’s Association and their resources, visit their website.