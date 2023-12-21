KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Laura Faye is a local name, now gone global.

Jessica Robinson is the face and mastermind behind the local luxury designer handbag name and is making her stride across the world. The one-of-a-kind designs started right here in Knoxville, Tenn., where she began her self-taught craft.

Sitting at her parent’s kitchen table, she taught herself how to sew via YouTube and has been dedicated to this talent ever since. Family has always been a main character in the narrative to her story, as well. With her mother traveling to every show and the name of the brand itself is even derived from the women in her family that have inspired her endlessly.

She shows us her process in pattern making, cutting leather and even sewing the bags. Everything you see is hand-touched by the designer herself. This is a brand you must check out for yourself!

To learn more, visit the Laura Faye website.