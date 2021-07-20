Local divers assist with underwater needs

LAFOLLETTE, Tenn. (WATE) – If you have ever dropped one of your belongings in the water, you may feel like all hope is lost. Luckily, an East Tennessee business is coming to the rescue.

Jason Hopkins and Caleb Bellin of Need-A-Diver not only recover underwater items, such as phones and sunglasses, but they also do in-water hull cleaning, prop replacements and much more. If you are in need of one of their services, you can contact Jason at (423) 489-8888 or Caleb at (865) 603-4735. You can also reach out to them on their Facebook page.

