MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A local dog has been patiently waiting to find a good home.

The Blount Co. Animal Center needs your help. Chip, about 2 years old, is currently their longest resident. He is anxious to find a family after spending most of his life in the shelter.

The BCAC says that Chip will make a great pet. He is very active and is in good health. For more information on Chip visit their Facebook page or call 865-980-6244.