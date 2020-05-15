1  of  3
Local Facebook group gifts presents and presence

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Nearly 1,000 East Tennessee women are members of a local Facebook group called, “The Gifting Ladies of East Tennessee.”

Founded by Tara Wethington, an Arizona native and Tennessean since 2003, her mission was to bring joy to East Tennessee women during the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, these women are giving the gift of presents and presence, through Amazon wish lists and encouraging words.

Need a pick-me-up during the pandemic? These women will welcome you with open arms! Head to Facebook, type in the Gifting Ladies of East Tennessee and there you will find the true volunteer spirit of Tennessee women.

