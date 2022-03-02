KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Get connected with a local credit union who is ready to help you be as cost-effective as you can.

The Knoxville Law Enforcement Credit Union is here to serve the Knoxville community with specific loan types you are needing.

Audrey Skeen, CEO, says anyone who lives, works, worships, or attends school in Knox County is eligible to join.

Some of the services they offer include their remote deposit captures, a choice of up to 3 checking accounts, and mobile online banking and payment options.

Currently they are offering a limited time special that will be geared towards WATE Six On Your Side’s Man Show. If you mention “Man Show” when signing up, your first loan payment will be due in 60 days rather than the original 30.

They have even made it easy and accessible with their payment options using Card Valet, Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Samsung Pay.

For more information and how you can sign up with them, visit their website.