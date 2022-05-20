KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Visit a Morgan County prison for an experience that is almost too real.

The Historic Brushy Mountain State Penitentiary became operating as a prison and housed some of the countries most dangerous criminals such as robbers, murderers, and more.

Since closing about a decade ago, the prison still stands with its’ history and stories’ still roaming the halls, and one man knows those best.

In 1984, Cumberland County’s George Wyatt found himself serving time in the Morgan County prison.

His dad, a Morgan County officer dropped him off to start his 20 year sentence, but was shortly released after 2 years on good behavior. He said goodbye thinking this would be the last time he ever had to step foot in the prison, but a greater purpose arose.

Currently, he is now the lead tour guide for Brushy Mountain Prison offering his own personal experiences and eye witness knowledge to visitors from all over the world. He even hold the key to not only the prison, but the exact cell he stayed in during the early 80s.

It does not get any more authentic than this. He says it feels therapeutic to remind people to live life doing good and keeping out of trouble.

For more information on daily tour schedules, visit their website.