KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Market Square just officially got a little cooler and not just because it is the first day of autumn. Meet Cypher 865 and All-style dance group that brings great music and moves to East Tennessee.

On any given Friday while strolling along Market Square you may see a group of dancers lay down some padding and instantly you are invited to view street busking at it’s finest. A “Busker” is a street performer, someone who takes their talents directly to the public. If you were to stop and take in a performance you would quickly realize how much talent is here in East Tennessee, Cypher 865 and the Knoxville All-Style dance group showcasing a love for Breaking and a ridiculous amount of skill.

Breakdancing or “Breaking” is not the only style of dance for this group, they take pride in being inclusive and welcoming everyone to join regardless of their lifestyle. From students to active military, the only pre-requisite to join in a love for the tradition and a willingness to accept all performers for who they are.

For more information request to join the Knoxville All-Style Dance facebook page.