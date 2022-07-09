MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) – A nationally recognized East Tennessee harpist is back to bring her hometown a show like no other.

Kari Novilla has taken this country by storm with the sound of music. As a professional harpist at a young age, Kari is not forgetting about her roots in Morristown.

On Sunday, July 10 at 3:00 p.m. Novilla will be performing at All Saint’s Episcopal church alongside other talented musicians. This free will feature a variety of musical genres such as classic jazz and even international sound.

Listen below to Kari’s rendition of Send in the Clowns by Stephen Sondheim.

Belonging within a family of musiians, it is no shock how gifted and determined Kari is. She is currently studying in London at the Royal Academy of Music where she will take her musician skills to the next level.

For more information on Kari and to hear her music now, visit her website and follow her TikTok that has amassed over 70,000 followers.