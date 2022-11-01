KNOXVILLE, TN. (WATE) – One local girl is raising awareness to those who are experiencing hearing loss and is now getting recognized.

Lauren Harris is graduate student studying to be an audiologist at the University of Tennessee. Her passion for this type of work comes from within due to her experiencing hearing loss. “I hope to connect with my patients on a deeper level through a shared experiences.”

She is now up for a national Otcion Focus on People Award. Oticon serves the hearing loss and deaf community by providing the world’s first hearing aid that is inserted inside the ear.

Lauren is up for an award that was created to highlight and celebrate those who helping to show that hearing loss does not limit a person’s ability to create a great difference in theirs and others lives’. Voting closes on Friday, November 4.

Lauren helps advocate for the deaf community through her personal blog, “Hearing Lauren.” The page is full of fun quotes, behind the scenes moments of her at school, and her hearing service dog, Elroy.

For more information on Lauren and how you can cast your vote, visit the Oticon Award’s website.