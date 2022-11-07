KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Success starts out young with one local high school senior.

At just 15 years old, Justus Hayes created his apparel line, Blended by Justus.

Blended features t-shirts, hoodies, hats, and more. Adult and youth sizes are available. The popularity of his business has come from the Central High School community.

The name Blended came from Justus coming from a ‘blended’ family. He knew the name would be perfect because its allows him to spread his mission to be kind, positive, happy, and strive for uniqueness.

“My goal is to be able to have a successful company and to be able to inspire others. Anything is possible if you are willing to work for it,” says Hayes.

Visit his website and Instagram page to order your very own item.